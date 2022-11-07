Raymond James Raises Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $16.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $16.39.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

