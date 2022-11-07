Citigroup Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $33.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH Network stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,399.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

