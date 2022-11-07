Needham & Company LLC Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $15.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 341,315 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

