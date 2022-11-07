DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

DermTech Stock Down 44.7 %

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. DermTech has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 56.16% and a negative net margin of 779.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DermTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DermTech by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 7.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 13.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

