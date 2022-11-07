Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 21.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 32.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Entegris by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

