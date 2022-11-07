Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

