Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,115. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

