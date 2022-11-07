Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $148.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.45.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

