Robert W. Baird Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $18.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 638,615 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 384,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after buying an additional 249,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.