Telsey Advisory Group Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $22.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

European Wax Center stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 59.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

