Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN opened at $11.58 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

