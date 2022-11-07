1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Raised to $9.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS opened at $8.15 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $525.98 million, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20,576.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 285,811 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.