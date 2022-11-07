FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.39. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $327,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

