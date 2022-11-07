FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
FARO Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.39. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.