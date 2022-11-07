ZEDXION Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $511.90 million and $5.52 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEDXION alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00598641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.99 or 0.31182247 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZEDXION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEDXION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.