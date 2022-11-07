GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $370.48 million and approximately $454,530.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00598641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.99 or 0.31182247 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.