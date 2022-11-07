Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00007446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $436.57 million and $16.79 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00598641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.99 or 0.31182247 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

