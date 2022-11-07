Songbird Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $173.07 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00598641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.99 or 0.31182247 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

