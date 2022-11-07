TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $356.19 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $356.19 million and $23.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00088362 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00068794 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014843 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024895 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001368 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006643 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000287 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,966,892 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
