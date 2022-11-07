Standard BioTools (LAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 145.56% and a negative return on equity of 154.59%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 1.8 %

Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.24. Standard BioTools has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

