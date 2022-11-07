Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Purchases $1,001,684.00 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,275,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,764 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vertiv by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

