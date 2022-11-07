Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Purchases $1,001,684.00 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vertiv Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.
Featured Articles
