Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.