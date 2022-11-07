StockNews.com Lowers Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 5.2 %

ASPS stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.