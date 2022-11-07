Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $952,632.75 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

