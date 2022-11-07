Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.10-$2.25 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HALO opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

