Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iteris Stock Performance
ITI stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
