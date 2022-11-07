Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iteris Stock Performance

ITI stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 32.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

