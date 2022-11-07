Credit Suisse Group Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $8.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

