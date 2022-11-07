Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $164.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

