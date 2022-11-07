Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

