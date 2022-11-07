American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.41. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

