AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 12.75.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.24 and its 200 day moving average is 7.88.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,272,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 2,741,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 9,506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 1,382,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

