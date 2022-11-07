Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.92 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $311,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

