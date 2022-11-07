Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Francis O’Halloran Sells 120,000 Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Francis O’Halloran sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.08 ($3.30), for a total value of A$609,000.00 ($395,454.55).
Francis O’Halloran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Francis O’Halloran purchased 6,303 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.76 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,002.28 ($19,482.00).
Steadfast Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Steadfast Group Increases Dividend
Steadfast Group Company Profile
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.
