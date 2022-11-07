Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Francis O’Halloran Sells 120,000 Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Francis O’Halloran sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.08 ($3.30), for a total value of A$609,000.00 ($395,454.55).

Francis O’Halloran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Francis O’Halloran purchased 6,303 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.76 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,002.28 ($19,482.00).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

Steadfast Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 21st. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

