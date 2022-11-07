Beauty Health (SKIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $136,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

