Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $80.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $90.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $19,005,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $3,537,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

