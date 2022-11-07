Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLNT stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

