Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.