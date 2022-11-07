Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Citigroup

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.27.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $13,327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

