The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.89 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 189.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

