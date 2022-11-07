StockNews.com Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,279 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 252,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

