Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $595.59 million, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

