Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $595.59 million, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.
In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
