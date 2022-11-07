Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDAGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $595.59 million, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.