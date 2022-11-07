VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in VEON by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 573,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 398,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

