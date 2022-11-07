VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in VEON by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 573,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 398,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.