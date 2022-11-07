BMO Capital Markets Cuts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $173.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.36.

VRSK stock opened at $166.52 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

