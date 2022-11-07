Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

