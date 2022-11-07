Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.16.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $918.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.