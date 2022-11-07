Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $918.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $4,005,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

