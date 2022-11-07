Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 102.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.