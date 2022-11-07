Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.36.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.15.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

