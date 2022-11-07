Scotiabank Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.16.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 19.0 %
EQX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
