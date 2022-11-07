Scotiabank Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.16.

EQX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,938,000 after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

