Darin Lippoldt Sells 4,518 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $897,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

