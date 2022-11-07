Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Artivion Stock Down 1.9 %

AORT opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.77. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $450.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

