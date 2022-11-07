Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $399,860.25 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Addus HomeCare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.11.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
